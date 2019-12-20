ANNOUNCEMENT: Dominica Crusade postponed to January 2020

https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/WhatsApp-Audio-2019-12-20-at-3.49.28-PM.ogg

Pleasant good afternoon. As you just heard from the audio from Apostle Chi, he is no longer able to come to Dominica at this time. He has however cleared his calendar for us for January so we as the steering committee have postponed the crusade to January. We will circulate the exact dates of Apostle John Chi’s January visit when we have confirmation.

A message was circulated earlier that the service for tonight was rescheduled to tomorrow God willing. We have an Apostle here from Suriname who flows in healing and an Apostle here who flows in deliverance so the service is still scheduled utilizing the ministry gifts of these two ministers but at a different venue. The new venue will be Reconciliation & Deliverance (next to the National Bank of Dominica, behind the gas station in Portsmouth) at the same time of 6pm.

We invite you to feel free to come to the service if you so choose. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.

Blessings to all.

Min. Jennifer C. Valerie

Secretary

Dominica For Jesus Crusade Steering Committee