ANNOUNCEMENT: Dominica Manufacturers Association Annual General Meeting

Dominica Manufacturer's Association - Friday, November 26th, 2021 at 7:00 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

The Dominica Manufacturers Association cordially invites all manufacturers and interested persons to its 11th Annual General Meeting carded for Thursday December 02, 2021, from 6:30 p.m. via Zoom Meetings Platform. There will be an open session for all and a closed session for members only. Important discussions to include DMA’s Export Initiative and DMA’s participation in EXPO 2020, Dubai. Please contact 245-6415 or nabannis@gmail.com for meeting credentials for access or for further information.

 

Meeting Link & Password

[https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81235995700?pwd=TXJsb2E3QTUrQjhvS3FTSzEwWHVaZz09]

Meeting ID: 812 3599 5700

Passcode: 628857

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-topic

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.