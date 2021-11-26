ANNOUNCEMENT: Dominica Manufacturers Association Annual General Meeting

The Dominica Manufacturers Association cordially invites all manufacturers and interested persons to its 11th Annual General Meeting carded for Thursday December 02, 2021, from 6:30 p.m. via Zoom Meetings Platform. There will be an open session for all and a closed session for members only. Important discussions to include DMA’s Export Initiative and DMA’s participation in EXPO 2020, Dubai. Please contact 245-6415 or nabannis@gmail.com for meeting credentials for access or for further information.

Meeting Link & Password

[https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81235995700?pwd=TXJsb2E3QTUrQjhvS3FTSzEwWHVaZz09]

Meeting ID: 812 3599 5700

Passcode: 628857