ANNOUNCEMENT: Dominica Manufacturer’s Association Symposium

The Dominica Manufacturers Association (DMA) Invites the public, specifically ALL manufacturers to a National Symposium on Manufacturing as we seek to charter the way forward for the sector.
The public is encouraged to stop by our POP-UP SHOP where local products will be available at discounted prices, coupons will be available, prizes and surprises!
DON’T YOU MISS IT!
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.