ANNOUNCEMENT: Dominica State College January 2022 application deadline December 20th 2021

The Dominica State College invites prospective students to apply for their January 2022 intake.

Requirements for Admissions

Completed application form (use the link https://bit.ly/3wBizja)

4 CXC passes to include passes in Mathematics and English A General Proficiency with grades 1, 2 & 3

Official 4th and 5th form transcripts (required only for 2021 CXC candidates)

One Passport size photo

Biodata page of passport or birth certificate

$50 application fee (non-refundable)

Fees

Dominicans and other CARICOM Nationals who attended Secondary School in Dominica and sat CXC exams – 00 EC per semester

per semester CARICOM Nationals who did not attend Secondary School in Dominica and sat CXC exams – 00 EC per semester

per semester International or foreign students- 00EC per semester

Admissions for January 2022 will end on December 20, 2021.

Individuals who applied in August but were unsuccessful must ONLY pay the application fee and bring in their CXC results for the admissions process.

For more information, contact the Office of Admissions at 275-3666 or admissions@dsc.edu.dm