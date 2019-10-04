ANNOUNCEMENT: Dominica State College Offers Tour Guide Training

From the year 2006, the Dominica State College has been conducting training programs to improve the Tourism Industry in Dominica. They are pleased to announce the continuation of their Tour Guide Training Program. The Tour Guide Training Program is geared at introducing participants to critical knowledge and skills required to operate effectively as tour guides. It also places much emphasis on the encouragement of proper attitudes in dealing with visitors. Some of the main areas covered in the training include:
- Dominica’s Marine Environment
- Professional Tour Guiding Skills
- Effective Communication
- Flora and Fauna of Dominica
- Effective Customer Service
- Dominica’s History and Culture
Participants will be required to complete oral, written, and practical tests to receive certification.
The Dominica State College encourages members of the public to register at the Division of Tourism and Hospitality Studies and pay a contribution of five hundred dollars ($500) at the Bursar’s Office, no later than Monday, October 7, 2019. The Tour Guide Training will take place at the UWI Open Campus’s Auditorium on Elshall Road from October 7th– 11th from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Dominica State College encourages the public to take full advantage of this training opportunity.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
2 Comments
3 Days notice? WOW
Why isnt this training offered outside of the regular 8-4 time schedule. there are people who have full time jobs who are very interested in changing their career paths but are unable to attend these training because the college insists on only having it during 8-4. Some will say well take leave, but getting leave is not always that easy. Especially when it needs to be timed properly with these last minute announcements.