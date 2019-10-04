ANNOUNCEMENT: Dominica State College Offers Tour Guide Training

From the year 2006, the Dominica State College has been conducting training programs to improve the Tourism Industry in Dominica. They are pleased to announce the continuation of their Tour Guide Training Program. The Tour Guide Training Program is geared at introducing participants to critical knowledge and skills required to operate effectively as tour guides. It also places much emphasis on the encouragement of proper attitudes in dealing with visitors. Some of the main areas covered in the training include:

Dominica’s Marine Environment

Professional Tour Guiding Skills

Effective Communication

Flora and Fauna of Dominica

Effective Customer Service

Dominica’s History and Culture

Participants will be required to complete oral, written, and practical tests to receive certification.

The Dominica State College encourages members of the public to register at the Division of Tourism and Hospitality Studies and pay a contribution of five hundred dollars ($500) at the Bursar’s Office, no later than Monday, October 7, 2019. The Tour Guide Training will take place at the UWI Open Campus’s Auditorium on Elshall Road from October 7th– 11th from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Dominica State College encourages the public to take full advantage of this training opportunity.