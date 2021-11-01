ANNOUNCEMENT: Dominica Table Tennis Association meeting at 6pm Tuesday 2nd November

The DOMINICA TABLE TENNIS ASSOCIATION invites all members and interested persons to a special general meeting to be held on the 2nd day of November, 2021, at 6 pm for the purpose of revamping the Association.

The meeting will be held via zoom. The zoom link details are as follows:

Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/ 85630477404?pwd= Rmo1N1IvM1RHS1MwRUphbExQVCtaUT 09

Meeting ID: 856 3047 7404

Passcode: 545334