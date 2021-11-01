ANNOUNCEMENT: Dominica Table Tennis Association meeting at 6pm Tuesday 2nd November

Capacity Support Officer - Dominica Olympic Committee - Monday, November 1st, 2021 at 4:40 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

The DOMINICA TABLE TENNIS ASSOCIATION invites all members and interested persons to a special general meeting to be held on the 2nd day of November, 2021, at 6 pm for the purpose of revamping the Association.

 

The meeting will be held via zoom. The zoom link details are as follows:

 

Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85630477404?pwd=Rmo1N1IvM1RHS1MwRUphbExQVCtaUT09

Meeting ID: 856 3047 7404

Passcode: 545334

 

 

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

1 Comment

    Post a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    :) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

     characters available