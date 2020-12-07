ANNOUNCEMENT: DOMLEC declares dividend of 10 cents to be paid by 30th December

DOMINICA ELECTRICITY SERVICES LIMITED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT on November 26th 2020, at the 269th meeting of the Board of Directors of Dominica Electricity Services Limited, the Board declared a dividend of 10 cents per share to be paid by December 30th, 2020 to all shareholders on record on November 30th, 2020.

SHAREHOLDERS ARE PARTICULARLY REQUESTED TO TAKE NOTE.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD.

ELLISE DARWTON

COMPANY SECRETARY