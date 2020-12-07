ANNOUNCEMENT: DOMLEC declares dividend of 10 cents to be paid by 30th December

DOMINICA ELECTRICITY SERVICES LIMITED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT on November 26th 2020, at the 269th meeting of the Board of Directors of Dominica Electricity Services Limited, the Board declared a dividend of 10 cents per share to be paid by December 30th, 2020 to all shareholders on record on November 30th, 2020.
SHAREHOLDERS ARE PARTICULARLY REQUESTED TO TAKE NOTE.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD.
ELLISE DARWTON
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
a joke man? 10 cents? when all you ready to sell the shares link me. long i want to buy.