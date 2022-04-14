ANNOUNCEMENT: DOMLEC employment opportunity – Internal Auditor

DOMINICA ELECTRICITY SERVICES LIMITED
EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY
DOMLEC requires for employment an individual to fill the position of Internal Auditor.
Job Summary
The Internal Auditor is responsible for the examination and evaluation of the adequacy, effectiveness, and efficiency of the organization’s governance policies, risk management processes, and internal control systems and structures. The incumbent shall also monitor employees’ adherence to established procedures when carrying out assigned responsibilities to achieve the stated goals and objectives of the organization.
Qualifications and Education
- Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, plus professional designation in the field as evidenced by possession of ACCA, CGA, CPA or similar level qualification.
- Professional or specialized and or exposure to:
- General knowledge of the business environment
- Knowledge of Accounting Standards, Auditing Standards, Laws of Dominica relating to the operation of the Company; e.g. Companies Act, Income Tax Act, Public Utilities Act.
- Knowledge and ability to apply the principles of financial and management accounting, auditing, taxation, and related matters.
- A sound functional knowledge of accounting procedures and processes
- Accreditation with the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) or any similar body would be an asset.
Required Experience
- Five (5) or more years of experience and/or formal training in Accounting and Auditing.
Special Abilities/Aptitudes/Skills
- Ability to identify areas of risk where theft or manipulation can occur
- Ability to design audit programs, including identifying appropriate risk areas for testing.
- Knowledge of statistical sampling methodology
Special Abilities/Aptitudes/Skills Cont’d
- Knowledge of the company’s policies, processes and procedures
- Excellent reporting skills
- Attention to detail is imperative
- Knowledge of computer information systems, including security measures, control points, etc.
- Organization and time-keeping skills
- Ability to develop cost effective recommendations for addressing weaknesses.
- Ability to identify areas where costs can be reduced and wastage limited.
- Effective communication skills, including mathematical, system and process analysis.
- High degree of professionalism and ethical conduct
- Computer literacy with extensive knowledge in spreadsheet programs
- Ability to understand the internal logic of computerized accounting and related systems.
Salary will be commensurate with experience and qualifications.
Applications, including resume should be sent to:
The Human Resources and Administration Manager
Dominica Electricity Services Limited
18 Castle Street
P.O. Box 1593
Roseau
Commonwealth of Dominica
Email: applications@domlec.dm
Deadline for receipt of application is May 4, 2022
