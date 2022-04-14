ANNOUNCEMENT: DOMLEC employment opportunity – Internal Auditor

DOMINICA ELECTRICITY SERVICES LIMITED

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY

DOMLEC requires for employment an individual to fill the position of Internal Auditor.

Job Summary

The Internal Auditor is responsible for the examination and evaluation of the adequacy, effectiveness, and efficiency of the organization’s governance policies, risk management processes, and internal control systems and structures. The incumbent shall also monitor employees’ adherence to established procedures when carrying out assigned responsibilities to achieve the stated goals and objectives of the organization.

Qualifications and Education

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, plus professional designation in the field as evidenced by possession of ACCA, CGA, CPA or similar level qualification.

Professional or specialized and or exposure to:

General knowledge of the business environment

Knowledge of Accounting Standards, Auditing Standards, Laws of Dominica relating to the operation of the Company; e.g. Companies Act, Income Tax Act, Public Utilities Act.

Knowledge and ability to apply the principles of financial and management accounting, auditing, taxation, and related matters.

A sound functional knowledge of accounting procedures and processes

Accreditation with the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) or any similar body would be an asset.

Required Experience

Five (5) or more years of experience and/or formal training in Accounting and Auditing.

Special Abilities/Aptitudes/Skills

Ability to identify areas of risk where theft or manipulation can occur

Ability to design audit programs, including identifying appropriate risk areas for testing.

Knowledge of statistical sampling methodology

Special Abilities/Aptitudes/Skills Cont’d

Knowledge of the company’s policies, processes and procedures

Excellent reporting skills

Attention to detail is imperative

Knowledge of computer information systems, including security measures, control points, etc.

Organization and time-keeping skills

Ability to develop cost effective recommendations for addressing weaknesses.

Ability to identify areas where costs can be reduced and wastage limited.

Effective communication skills, including mathematical, system and process analysis.

High degree of professionalism and ethical conduct

Computer literacy with extensive knowledge in spreadsheet programs

Ability to understand the internal logic of computerized accounting and related systems.

Salary will be commensurate with experience and qualifications.

Applications, including resume should be sent to:

The Human Resources and Administration Manager

Dominica Electricity Services Limited

18 Castle Street

P.O. Box 1593

Roseau

Commonwealth of Dominica

Email: applications@domlec.dm

Deadline for receipt of application is May 4, 2022