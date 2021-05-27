ANNOUNCEMENT: DOMLEC’s notice to prepaid customers issued on the evening of May 26th, 2021

INDEPENDENT REGULATORY COMMISSION - Thursday, May 27th, 2021 at 1:58 PM
On Wednesday, May 26th, 2021, the Dominica Electricity Company (DOMLEC) Limited, issued a notice on its Facebook page and other platforms, to its pre-paid customers stating the following:

Pay As You Go (PAUG) customers are advised that due to recent works being undertaken on our system, this has led to an interruption of daily usage being applied to all accounts. This resulted in accumulated charges that would have led to a higher than usual estimated daily usage averages.

 Once daily charges have resumed those figures will normalize. In view of this, PAUG customers are advised to top up sufficiently as soon as possible to clear those arrears and avoid any inconvenience.”

 As per the mandate provided by the Electricity Supply Act (ESA) 2006, No. 10 of 2006, Part III, Sections 19, 20 (1) (e) and 21(1)(e), (f) which state:

19. The Commission shall have sole and exclusive authority to regulate all electricity entities that are subject to this Act and shall have full powers to regulate all licencee with regard to all economic and technical aspects of regulation in accordance with this Act especially with regard to the determination of tariff or electricity charges.

20 (1) The Commission shall, without limiting the generality of this section, have a duty to perform and exercise its functions and powers under this Act in the manner which it considers best calculated to:

(e) protect the interest of all classes of consumers of electricity as to terms and conditions and price of supply.”

Furthermore, Section 21(1) states:

 The Commission shall: –

(e) establish, maintain, review, monitor, and amend, as appropriate, customer care standards.

(f) regulate prices charged to customers of electricity where this is not supplied on a competitive basis, and the methods by which they are to be charged.”

The Independent Regulatory Commission (IRC) hereby informs that this type of notice from DOMLEC to customers while performing changes to their PAUG system is not acceptable.

The Commission has therefore ORDERED the Dominica Electricity Services Limited (DOMLEC) to withdraw all of these notices with immediate effect; until a proper internal review and determination is made on how better to proceed by allowing customers to comfortably pay any arrears or accumulated charges in a manner that is satisfactory and reasonable, both to the IRC and the PAUG customers.

8 Comments

  1. Tp
    June 1, 2021

    Ohhhhh i seee, top up and next day the told me average daily usage 7.00 dollars snd change. They never give back but always taking from paug customers! Fixxx it

  2. Power Justice
    May 28, 2021

    Thank you, IRC!!!!!!. Now I seeing you!! Also ask DOMLEC to explain how a customer can use the exact same amount of unit 3 days straight. Their PAUG system has always been a rip off. Please investigate.

  3. Concerned neighbor
    May 28, 2021

    The government should simply make this top priority to purchase the behemoth, they seem to have money to do so. Then continue where they left off with geothermal.
    If not, I can sense it’s going to be ugly when geothermal gets done.

  4. DOMLEC?
    May 28, 2021

    DOMLEC charged me 15 plus dollars on may 24. This is insane! And on a holiday when I was not home for most of the day! Wicked souls!!!

  5. Skerro
    May 28, 2021

    Domlec to thieve there bills is so high you have to think between a proper meal and the bill :mrgreen:

  6. Roger Burnett
    May 27, 2021

    “And the audacity of the company to speak to its customers in that manner when the fault lies with their system!”

    I totally agree.

    I shall shortly be exposing another example of the company’s audacity when the fault lies within their system.

    • Roger Burnett
      May 27, 2021

      This is in response to the comment by “Hope”.

  7. Hope
    May 27, 2021

    That’s it!!! Thank you for stepping in! Swift and efficient! Domlec too out of place! And the audacity of the company to speak to its customers in that manner when the fault lies with their system! Thank you very much commission. Thank you! Domlec customer service rep should be fired promptly! Free power for PAUG customers for 2 days should be mandated as well. Thank you!

