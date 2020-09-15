ANNOUNCEMENT: Donate to Anne Austrie’s Cancer Fund

The following is taken from the Gofundme page:

We are raising money for our aunt, sister, mother, Fenella “Anne” Austrie, in Dominica, West Indies who earlier this year was diagnosed with a kidney tumor and requires urgent cancer treatment.

Ann has been suffering from nerve damage and has lost the use of her legs. Doctors diagnosed her with stage 3 malignant kidney tumor. She had to undergo emergency surgery in May 2020. Her doctors were successful in removing both the left kidney and cancerous tumor. She has since been recovering slowly at home but, her last bloodwork revealed the spread of cancer cells and now requires chemo, which is extremely costly especially as she has no medical insurance or savings.

Before this Ann was a cook and made a modest income. She is a selfless and caring woman who supported her family for most of her life, always taking care of her nieces and nephews when needed and she always brings light and joy into any room she enters.

She is known for being the life of the party and always one to help out anyone in need. She is a kind giving soul, who has done anything in her abilities to care for and protect her family and friends. It has been a hard journey from her initially getting sick to her diagnosis to now, and she has been doing everything in her power to stay strong and healthy. Please help her and help us continue to fight this disease.

With the economy being hit by the Covid-19 pandemic it is more difficult for her to come up with the funds. So far the family has been taking care of her expenses.

On behalf of Ann’s immediate family, we wish to thank you for giving whatever you can to help her pay for her treatment and care.

Link to Gofundme page below:

Gofundme