ANNOUNCEMENT: Dowasco apologies for unscheduled service loss to Morne Rachette and Plasawill in Coulibistrie

DOWASCO - Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020 at 12:06 PM
DOWASCO apologizes to customers in Morne Rachette, and Plasawill in Coulibistrie for the unscheduled interruption in the water supply due to the past inclement weather which caused blockage in the water system.

DOWASCO would like to assure these customers that we are working to have the problem rectified in the quickest possible time.

DOWASCO regrets any inconveniences which may have been caused by the interruptions in the supply and thanks its customers and the general public for the cooperation and understanding during the process of restoring the supply.

1 Comment

  1. RoRo
    September 3, 2020

    …but money they want all the time. For what? Empty pipes?

