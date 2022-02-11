ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO apologizes for delay in restoration of water in Canefield East

DOWASCO would like to apologise to customers in Canefield East for the unscheduled delay in the restoration of water to the area.

In order to complete the pipelaying works at Canefield East, one end of the supply network has to be connected to the existing supply network, as such intensive works such as the construction of reinforced concrete thrust blocks at the joint was required. As a result, the water supply continues to be interrupted until 4:00am on Saturday February 12, 2022.

DOWASCO will deploy water trucks in the area to assist our customers.

DOWASCO apologises to customers in Canefield East for the inconveniences caused.