ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO apologizes for loss of service in following areas (see full post)

DOWASCO apologizes to customers from WA1 (Mero to Castle Comfort), Sylvania, Sultan, Corona, Despor, Layou Park, Upper Campbell, Coulibishie, Morne Rachettle, Grand Savanne, San Sauveur, Morpo, Tranto, Dix Pas, Petite Soufriere, Good Hope, Woodfordhill, Wesley and Marigot for the unscheduled interruption to their water supply today Tuesday November 10 2020. This interruption is due to blockage at the intakes caused by heavy rainfall.

DOWASCO would like to advise customers that we are working to have the problem rectified in the quickest possible time.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience caused and thanks customers for their cooperation and understanding.