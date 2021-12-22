ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO apologizes for loss of service in Fond Canie

DOWASCO apologizes to customers from Fond Canie for the unscheduled interruption to their water supply today Wednesday December 22, 2021. This interruption is due to emergency repair being carried out on damaged pipeline.

DOWASCO would like to advise customers that we are working to have the problem rectified in the quickest possible time.

DOWASCO regrets any inconveniences which may be caused and thanks its customers for their cooperation and understanding.