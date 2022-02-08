ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO apologizes for loss of service in Giraudel, Eggleston, Pierce, Reigate, Upper Castle Comfort and Beau Bois

DOWASCO apologizes to customers from Giraudel, Eggleston, Pierce, Reigate, Upper Castle Comfort and Beau Bois for the unscheduled interruption in their water supply which is due to technical difficulties beyond our control.
DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their understanding.
