ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO apologizes for low water pressure/loss of service in Delice and Boetica

DOWASCO apologizes to customers from Delice and Boetica for low water pressure or no water being experienced due to technical difficulties at the Delice Pump Station.
DOWASCO has assigned a water truck to the area for the delivery of potable water.
DOWASCO would like to advise customers that we are working to have the problem rectified in the quickest possible time.
DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may have been caused and thanks customers for their cooperation and understanding.
