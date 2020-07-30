ANNOUNCEMENT: Dowasco apologizes for service interruption from Mero to CastleComfort

DOWASCO apologizes to customers from Mero to Castle Comfort for the unscheduled interruption to their water supply today Thursday July 30, 2020. This is due to emergency works being carried out at the Springfield Intake as a result of heavy rains from the tropical storm. Customer may experience no water or low water pressure particularly in the higher areas.

DOWASCO would like to assure these customers that we are working to have the problem rectified in the quickest possible time.

DOWASCO regrets any inconveniences which may be caused by the interruptions and thanks its customers and the general public for the cooperation and understanding during the process of restoring the supply.