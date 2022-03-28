ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO apologizes for service interruption in Giraudel, Eggleston, Reigate, Pierce and Beau Bois

DOWASCO apologizes to customers of Giraudel, Eggleston, Reigate, Pierce and Beau Bois for the unscheduled interruption to their water supply on Monday March 28, 2022. This interruption was due to technical difficulties beyond our control.

DOWASCO would like to advise customers that we are working to have the problem rectified in the quickest possible time.

DOWASCO regrets any inconveniences caused and thanks its customers for their cooperation and understanding.