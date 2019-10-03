ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO apologizes for service interruption in Thibaud

ANNOUNCEMENT

DOWASCO apologizes to customers in Thibaud for the unscheduled interruption to their water supply which was due to damaged supply pipeline.

DOWASCO would like to assure these customers that we are working to have the problem rectified in the quickest possible time.

DOWASCO regrets any inconveniences which may have been caused by the interruptions in the supply and thanks its customers and the general public for the cooperation and understanding during the process of restoring the supply.