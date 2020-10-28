ANNOUNCEMENT: Dowasco apologizes for service loss in Grandfond, San Saveur, Goodhope, Petite Soufriere, Dix Pas & Tranto

DOWASCO apologizes to customers from Grandfond, San Sauveur, Goodhope, Petite Soufriere, Dix Pas and Tranto for the unscheduled interruption to their water supply today Wednesday October 28, 2020.

This interruption is due to blockage at the intake caused by heavy rainfall. DOWASCO would like to advise customers that we are working to have the problem rectified in the quickest possible time. DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience caused and thanks customers for their cooperation and understanding.