ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO apologizes for the loss of service to Trafalgar, Shawford and Fond Canie

DOWASCO apologizes to customers from Trafalgar, Shawford and Fond Canie for the unscheduled interruption to their water supply today Wednesday November 24, 2021. This interruption is due to emergency repairs being carried out to a damaged pipeline.
DOWASCO regrets any inconveniences which may be caused and thanks its customers for their cooperation and understanding.
