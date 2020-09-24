ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO apologizes for the unscheduled interruption in Belfast

DOWASCO - Thursday, September 24th, 2020 at 3:50 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

DOWASCO apologizes to customers from Belfast for the unscheduled interruption to their water supply today Thursday September 24, 2020. This interruption is due to a damaged supply line.

DOWASCO would like to assure these customers that we are working to have the problem rectified in the quickest possible time.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience caused and thanks customers for their cooperation and understanding.

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

1 Comment

  1. Fr. Franklyn Cuffy
    September 26, 2020

    This is a great opportunity to say thanks to Dowasco for their services. The last time we were without WATER was after Hurricane Maria. We had easy access to the Belfast River then but today alas. ….
    On this 15th. Anniversary of World Rivers Day carded for Sunday, September 27th. hats off to the men and women who provide and maintain our Watersheds.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available