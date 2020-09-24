ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO apologizes for the unscheduled interruption in Belfast

DOWASCO apologizes to customers from Belfast for the unscheduled interruption to their water supply today Thursday September 24, 2020. This interruption is due to a damaged supply line.
DOWASCO would like to assure these customers that we are working to have the problem rectified in the quickest possible time.
DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience caused and thanks customers for their cooperation and understanding.
1 Comment
This is a great opportunity to say thanks to Dowasco for their services. The last time we were without WATER was after Hurricane Maria. We had easy access to the Belfast River then but today alas. ….
On this 15th. Anniversary of World Rivers Day carded for Sunday, September 27th. hats off to the men and women who provide and maintain our Watersheds.