ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO apologizes for unscheduled interruption in Calibishie

DOWASCO apologizes to customers from Calibishie for the unscheduled interruption to their water supply from November 11th, 2020. This interruption is due to the adverse weather conditions which caused major landslides and damages to include the carrying away of several lengths of supply pipeline which has to be replaced.

DOWASCO has engaged a contractor to clear the landslides and to replace the supply pipeline.

DOWASCO has assigned water trucks to the area for the delivery of potable water until the restoration to the supply network is completed.

DOWASCO would like to advise customers that we are working tirelessly to have the problem rectified.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may have been caused and thanks customers for their cooperation and understanding.