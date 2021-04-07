ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO apologizes for unscheduled interruption in Dublanc

Dominica News Online - Wednesday, April 7th, 2021 at 1:02 PM
DOWASCO apologizes to customers from Dublanc for the unscheduled interruption in their water supply, this interruption is due to technical difficulties which are beyond our control

DOWASCO would like to advise customers that we are working to have the problem rectified in the quickest possible time.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may have been caused and thanks customers for their cooperation and understanding.

 

2 Comments

  1. Rumbler
    April 12, 2021

    You are so right, one useless company if I ever seen one. It belongs to the government of DA, need I say more?

  2. Anson D. Pantz
    April 8, 2021

    All DOWASCO can ever do is apologize, because maintenance and competence are beyond its capabilities, ore even its ability to grasp those concepts.

