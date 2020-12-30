ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO apologizes for unscheduled interruption in Sylvania, Upper Campbell, Despor, Sultan and Layou Park

DOWASCO apologizes to customers from Sylvania, Upper Campbell, Despor, Sultan and Layou Park for the unscheduled interruption to their water supply today Wednesday December 30, 2020.
This interruption is due to technical difficulties which were beyond our control. The water will be restored by 3:00pm today.
DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may have been caused and thanks customers for their cooperation and understanding.
