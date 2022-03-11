ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO apologizes for unscheduled service interruption in Bellevue Chopin

DOWASCO apologizes to customers from Bellevue Chopin for the unscheduled interruption to their water supply today Friday March 11, 2022. This interruption is due to technical difficulties beyond our control.

DOWASCO would like to advise customers that we are working to have the problem rectified in the quickest possible time.

DOWASCO regrets any inconveniences which may have been caused and thanks its customers for their cooperation and understanding.