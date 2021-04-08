ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO apologizes for unscheduled service interruption in Canefiled East, Grand Savanne, Coulibistrie and Morne Rachette

DOWASCO apologizes to customers from Canefield East, Grand Savanne, Coulibistrie and Morne Rachette for the unscheduled interruption in their water supply due to technical difficulties beyond our control.

DOWASCO would like to advise customers that it is working to have the problem rectified in the quickest possible time.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may have been caused and thanks customers for their cooperation and understanding.