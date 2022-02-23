ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO apologizes for unscheduled service interruption in CastleBruce

DOWASCO apologizes to customers of Castle Bruce for the unscheduled interruption to their water supply Wednesday February 23, 2022. This interruption is due to damaged pipeline caused by road contractor for project in the area.

DOWASCO would like to advise customers that we are working to have the problem rectified in the quickest possible time.

DOWASCO regrets any inconveniences which may have been caused and thanks its customers for their cooperation and understanding.