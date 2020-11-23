ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO apologizes for unscheduled service interruption in Chance and Zicack Portsmouth

DOWASCO apologizes to customers from Chance & Zicack in Portsmouth for the unscheduled interruption to their water supply today Monday November 23, 2020. This interruption is due to emergency repairs being carried out on the supply network.

DOWASCO would like to advise customers that we are working to have the problem rectified in the quickest possible time.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience caused and thanks customers for their cooperation and understanding.