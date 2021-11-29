ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO apologizes for unscheduled service interruption in following areas: Wesley, Woodfordhill, Marigot, Vieille Case, Paix Bouche, Dos D’ane, Bourne, Thibaud and Moore Park

DOWASCO apologizes to customers from Wesley, Woodfordhill, Marigot, Vieille Case, Paix Bouche, Dos D’ane, Bourne, Thibaud and Moore Park for the unscheduled interruption to their water supply, this interruption was due to heavy rains causing blockage at the intake.

DOWASCO would like to advise customers that we are working to have the problem rectified in the quickest possible time.

DOWASCO regrets any inconveniences which may be caused and thanks its customers for their cooperation and understanding.