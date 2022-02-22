ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO apologizes for unscheduled service interruption in Morne Daniel

DOWASCO apologizes to customers from Morne Daniel for the unscheduled interruption to their water supply from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. today Tuesday February 22, 2022. This interruption is due to emergency pipeline repairs.

DOWASCO would like to advise customers that we are working to have the problem rectified in the quickest possible time.

DOWASCO regrets any inconveniences which may have been caused and thanks its customers for their cooperation and understanding.