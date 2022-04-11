ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO apologizes for unscheduled service interruption in Pointe Michel Union Estate and Loubiere

DOWASCO apologizes to customers from Pointe Michel, Union Estate and Loubiere that their water supply will be interrupted today Monday April 11th, 2022 between the hours of 9.00 a.m. to 4:00 pm due to technical difficulties that is beyond our control.
DOWASCO would like to advise customers that we are working to have the problem rectified in the quickest possible time.
DOWASCO regrets any inconveniences which may have been caused and thanks its customers for their cooperation and understanding.
