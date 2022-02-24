ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO apologizes for unscheduled service interruption in Portsmouth, Picard, Cottage Guillette and Savanne Paille

DOWASCO apologizes to customers from Portsmouth, Picard, Cottage Guillette and Savanne Paille for the unscheduled interruption to their water supply today Thursday February 24, 2022.

We are undertaking emergency repairs works due to a fallen tree which caused damage to the supply pipeline.

DOWASCO would like to advise customers that we are working to have the problem rectified in the quickest possible time.

DOWASCO regrets any inconveniences which may have been caused and thanks its customers for their cooperation and understanding.