ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO apologizes for unscheduled service interruption in Pte Michel

DOWASCO apologizes to customers from Union Estate in Pte Michel for the unscheduled interruption in the water supply today Monday October 5, 2020.
This interruption is necessary to facilitate repairs to a damaged supply pipeline.
DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their cooperation and understanding.
