ANNOUNCEMENT: Dowasco apologizes for unscheduled service interruption in Riviere Cyrique

DOWASCO - Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020 at 12:25 PM
DOWASCO apologizes to customers from Riviere Cyrique for the unscheduled interruption to their water supply.

This interruption is due to low water level at the intake. As an interim measure, a water truck has been assigned to this community for delivery of potable water.

DOWASCO regrets any inconveniences which may be caused and thanks its customers for their cooperation and understanding.

2 Comments

  1. River Enthusiast
    September 26, 2020

    The time has come for ALL to take responsibility of their Watershed in their Communities in order to guaranty safe and healthy water. Water is Life!

  2. Lapin
    September 24, 2020

    I guess they forgot to add Morne Jaune in their apology.

