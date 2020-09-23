ANNOUNCEMENT: Dowasco apologizes for unscheduled service interruption in Riviere Cyrique

DOWASCO apologizes to customers from Riviere Cyrique for the unscheduled interruption to their water supply.
This interruption is due to low water level at the intake. As an interim measure, a water truck has been assigned to this community for delivery of potable water.
DOWASCO regrets any inconveniences which may be caused and thanks its customers for their cooperation and understanding.
The time has come for ALL to take responsibility of their Watershed in their Communities in order to guaranty safe and healthy water. Water is Life!
I guess they forgot to add Morne Jaune in their apology.