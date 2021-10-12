ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO apologizes for unscheduled service interruption in Roseau, Warner, Union Estate, CastleComfort, Reigate, Wall House, Coulibistrie, Grand Savanne and Morne Rachette

DOWASCO apologizes to customers from Roseau, Warner, Union Estate, Castle Comfort, Reigate, Wall House, Coulibistrie, Grand Savanne and Morne Rachette for the unscheduled interruption to their water supply from yesterday. Although the water system is being restored in many communities we are still experiencing problems in several other areas due to blockage of the intakes caused by heavy rainfall.

DOWASCO advises customers that we are still working to have the problem rectified in the quickest possible time.

DOWASCO regrets any inconveniences caused and thanks its customers for their cooperation and understanding.