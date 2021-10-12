ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO apologizes for unscheduled service interruption in Roseau, Warner, Union Estate, CastleComfort, Reigate, Wall House, Coulibistrie, Grand Savanne and Morne Rachette

DOWASCO apologizes to customers from Roseau, Warner, Union Estate, Castle Comfort, Reigate, Wall House, Coulibistrie, Grand Savanne and Morne Rachette for the unscheduled interruption to their water supply from yesterday. Although the water system is being restored in many communities we are still experiencing problems in several other areas due to blockage of the intakes caused by heavy rainfall.
DOWASCO advises customers that we are still working to have the problem rectified in the quickest possible time.
DOWASCO regrets any inconveniences caused and thanks its customers for their cooperation and understanding.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
5 Comments
The water came back in warner for about 30 minutes. Then it went again. We haven’t had water since Sunday night. Maybe the intake was blocked by the sun today.
That company is as useless as the government it belongs to.
DOWASCO is a serial apologist. I really thought it would have been true to its commitment of building back better after Maria. Every light shower and interruptions follow.
But kingshill doesn’t have water either! Didn’t see Kingshill written. Smh
Please note that there is no Dowasco water supply in Fortune from Sunday.