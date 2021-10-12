ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO apologizes for unscheduled service interruption in Roseau, Warner, Union Estate, CastleComfort, Reigate, Wall House, Coulibistrie, Grand Savanne and Morne Rachette

DOWASCO - Tuesday, October 12th, 2021 at 10:49 AM
DOWASCO apologizes to customers from Roseau, Warner, Union Estate, Castle Comfort, Reigate, Wall House, Coulibistrie, Grand Savanne and Morne Rachette for the unscheduled interruption to their water supply from yesterday. Although the water system is being restored in many communities we are still experiencing problems in several other areas due to blockage of the intakes caused by heavy rainfall.

DOWASCO advises customers that we are still working to have the problem rectified in the quickest possible time.

DOWASCO regrets any inconveniences caused and thanks its customers for their cooperation and understanding.

5 Comments

  1. ...
    October 13, 2021

    The water came back in warner for about 30 minutes. Then it went again. We haven’t had water since Sunday night. Maybe the intake was blocked by the sun today.

  2. Russell
    October 13, 2021

    That company is as useless as the government it belongs to.

  3. Ibo France
    October 12, 2021

    DOWASCO is a serial apologist. I really thought it would have been true to its commitment of building back better after Maria. Every light shower and interruptions follow.

  4. Ivenia
    October 12, 2021

    But kingshill doesn’t have water either! Didn’t see Kingshill written. Smh

  5. Water sustains life
    October 12, 2021

    Please note that there is no Dowasco water supply in Fortune from Sunday.

