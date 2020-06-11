ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO apologizes for unscheduled service interruption in Tarreau, Mero, Layou and St. Joseph

DOWASCO apologizes to customers in Tarreau, Mero, Layou and St. Joseph for the unscheduled interruption to their water supply. This interruption is due to a broken supply pipeline at Rodney’s Rock.

DOWASCO would like to assure these customers that we are working to have the problem rectified in the quickest possible time.

DOWASCO regrets any inconveniences which may have been caused by the interruptions in the supply and thanks its customers and the general public for the cooperation and understanding during the process of restoring the supply.