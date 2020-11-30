ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO apologizes for unscheduled service interruption in the following areas in the north (see full post)

DOWASCO apologizes to customers from Portsmouth, Picard, Vieille Case, La Paille, Cotton, Gommier, Paix Bouche, Moore Park, Dos D’ane, Bourne, Thibaud, Guilette, Savanne Paille, Tan Tan, Woodfordhill, Wesley, Marigot and Calibishie for the unscheduled interruption to their water supply from Monday November 30th, 2020. This interruption is due to adverse weather conditions causing flooding of the water sources and blockages at the intakes on November 29, 2020.

DOWASCO would like to advise customers that we are working to have the problem rectified in the quickest possible time.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may have been caused and thanks customers for their cooperation and understanding.