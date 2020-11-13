ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO apologizes for unscheduled service interruption in the following areas (see full post)

DOWASCO apologizes to customers from Calibishe, Bense, Marigot, North End, Atkinson, Antrizle, Bataka, Concord, Castle Bruce, Riviere Cyrique, Bellevue Rawle and St. Aroment for the unscheduled interruption to their water supply today November 13th, 2020. This interruption is due to adverse weather conditions causing flooding of the water sources and blockages at the intakes.

DOWASCO would like to advise customers that we are working to have the problem rectified in the quickest possible time.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may have been caused and thanks customers for their cooperation and understanding.