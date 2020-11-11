ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO apologizes for unscheduled service interruption in these areas (see full post)

DOWASCO apologizes to customers from Sylvania, Sultan, Corona, Despor, Layou Park, Upper Campbell, Belles, Penrice, Gleau Gommier /Wet Area , San Sauveur, Morpo, Tranto, Dix Pas, Petite Soufriere, Good Hope, Woodfordhill, Wesley, Marigot , Calibishe, Paix Bouche, Moore Park, Dos D’Anne, Bourne ,Thibaud, Peinville and Embas for the unscheduled interruption to their water supply from Tuesday November 10th , 2020. This interruption is due to adverse weather conditions causing flooding of the water sources and blockages at the intakes.

DOWASCO would like to advise customers that we are working to have the problem rectified in the quickest possible time.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may have been caused and thanks customers for their cooperation and understanding.