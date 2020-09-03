ANNOUNCEMENT: Dowasco apologizes for unscheduled service interruption in Vielle Case and Gommier

DOWASCO apologizes to customers in Vieille Case and Gommier for the unscheduled interruption in the water supply on September 3, 2020 due to the past inclement weather which caused blockage in the water system.

DOWASCO would like to assure these customers that it is working to have the problem rectified in the quickest possible time, meanwhile a water truck has been assigned to these communities for delivery of potable water.

DOWASCO regrets any inconveniences which may have been caused by the interruptions in the supply and thanks its customers and the general public for the cooperation and understanding during the process of restoring the supply.