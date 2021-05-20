ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO apologizes or unscheduled service interruption in Riviere Cyrique

DOWASCO apologizes to customers from Riviere Cyrique for the intermittent water supply being experienced which is due to low water level at the intake.
DOWASCO has assigned a water truck to the area for the delivery of potable water.
DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience caused and thanks customers for their cooperation and understanding.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.