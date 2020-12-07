ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO apologizes to customers for unscheduled water supply interruption in Warner

DOWASCO - Monday, December 7th, 2020 at 4:19 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

ANNOUNCEMENT

 

DOWASCO apologizes to customers from Warner for the unscheduled interruption to their water supply. This interruption is due to technical difficulties which are beyond our control.

DOWASCO would like to advise customers that we are working to have the problem rectified in the quickest possible time.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience caused and thanks customers for their cooperation and understanding.

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available