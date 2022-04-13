ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO apologizes to customers from Morne Rachette for loss of service

DOWASCO apologizes to customers from Morne Rachette, for the unscheduled interruption to their water supply. This interruption is due to damage to supply line caused by falling rocks in the area. In the interim DOWASCO is transporting water via a water truck to the area.

DOWASCO would like to advise customers that we are continuing to work to have the problem rectified in the quickest possible time.

DOWASCO regrets any inconveniences which may have been caused and thanks its customers for their cooperation and understanding.