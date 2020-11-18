ANNOUNCEMENT: Dowasco apologizes to customers from Salybia to Seneku

DOWASCO apologizes to customers from Salybia to Seneku for the unscheduled interruption to their water supply today Wednesday November 18, 2020. This interruption is due to a fallen tree and land slippage causing damage to the supply and distribution pipeline.
DOWASCO would like to advise customers that we are working to have the problem rectified in the quickest possible time.
DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience caused and thanks customers for their cooperation and understanding.
