ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO apologizes to Mero, Castle Comfort, Union Estate, Coulibistrie, Grand Savanne and Morne Rachette

DOWASCO apologizes to customers from Mero to Castle Comfort, Union Estate, Coulibistrie, Grand Savanne and Morne Rachette for the unscheduled interruption to their water supply.
Although the water system is being restored in many communities we are still experiencing problems in several other areas due to blockage of the intakes caused by heavy rainfall.
DOWASCO advises customers that we are still working to have the problem rectified in the quickest possible time.
DOWASCO regrets any inconveniences caused and thanks its customers for their cooperation and understanding.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
5 Comments
We stink. Still waiting for water since Sunday. Guess we need to step back a hundred years and go for a wash in the sea. Time to speak to your boss about upgrading the system.
Well Dowasco I saw you all did not mention Wallhouse.
FYI.. Wallhouse has been without water from Sunday.
Please take note
It’s time for Dowasco to rethink their water collection instead of having surface collection where every time it rains heavily the system gets blocked and clogged why not have an underground water collection system so in the event of heavy rain and dirty rivers the water collection can continue??
Post a position opening: “Wanted – Chief Apologist for DOWASCO. Must work daily due to press of business, and appear contrite without really caring. Consider this a long-term position with retirement possibilities.”
Dowasco apologizing for constant failure in no longer news. Let us know when the company actually repairs something.