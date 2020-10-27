ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO apologizes to Salisbury for interruption to water supply

DOWASCO apologizes to customers from Salisbury for the unscheduled interruption to their water supply today Tuesday October 27, 2020.
This interruption is due to a broken supply pipeline. As a result DOWASCO will be carrying out emergency repair to this supply pipeline from 9:00am to 4:00pm today Tuesday October 27, 2020.
DOWASCO would like to assure these customers that we are working to have the problem rectified.
DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience caused and thanks customers for their cooperation and understanding.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.