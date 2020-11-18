ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO apologizes to Windblow, Elmshall and primary school area in Castle Bruce

DOWASCO apologizes to customers from Windblow, Elmshall and the Primary School area in Castle Bruce for the unscheduled interruption to their water supply. This interruption is due to technical difficulties being experienced with the distribution network.

DOWASCO would like to advise customers that we are working to have the problem rectified in the quickest possible time.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience caused and thanks customers for their cooperation and understanding.