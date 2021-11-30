ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO disconnection notice

The Dominica Water and Sewerage Company Limited (DOWASCO) wishes to inform all customers that bills for the month of November 2021 are available for payment. To obtain bill copies and balances, customers are asked to visit our offices on High Street, Roseau and Chance, Portsmouth OR call our Portsmouth offices @: 255-2981/2982/2983 and our Roseau offices at 255-2930/2931/2932/2933/2934.

Customers are reminded that bills exceeding 30 days in arrears are liable for disconnection and customers are encouraged to settle all arrears to avoid a disconnection.

DOWASCO takes this opportunity to thank you our valued customers for your continued understanding and valuable business.