ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO disconnection notice March 2022

Dominica News Online - Tuesday, March 29th, 2022 at 9:48 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

DOWASCO would like to advise customers that we will be carrying out disconnections beginning Monday April 4, 2022.

Customers are reminded that bills exceeding 30 days in arrears are liable for disconnection and are therefore encouraged to settle all outstanding balances.

Customers, whose service are disconnected, will be required to pay all outstanding balances plus a reconnection fee before service can be restored.

To obtain bill copies and balances, customers are asked to visit our offices on High Street, Roseau and Chance, Portsmouth OR call our Portsmouth office @: 255-2981/2982/2983 and our Roseau office at 255-2930/2931/2932/2933/2934.

DOWASCO takes this opportunity to thank our customers for your continued understanding and valuable business!

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-topic

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

1 Comment

  1. FedUp with DOWASCO
    March 29, 2022

    DOWASCO you have no authority to speak about disconnection, with the shuddy service you provide. You must step up.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.